Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $13.42 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 72,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.31. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

