Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 2,247 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,194,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,869,000 after acquiring an additional 99,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,161,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,529.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

