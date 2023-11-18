Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Regency Centers worth $14,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,054,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,017,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.95.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.07%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

