Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,028 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $69.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Commvault Systems news, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,475.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $67,300.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at $411,211.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,127 shares of company stock worth $902,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

