Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 856 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock opened at $152.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

