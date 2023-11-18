Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.