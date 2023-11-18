Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,966 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,420,138.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,650,846.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,420,138.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,478,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,741 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,075. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $112.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $139.85.
e.l.f. Beauty Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than e.l.f. Beauty
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.