Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $47,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,198,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after buying an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 564.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.