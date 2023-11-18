Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 142,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $48,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.9 %

BABA opened at $77.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.