Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.20.

Tesla Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $234.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

