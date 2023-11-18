Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,859 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,859 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $52,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $422.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $437.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $393.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.94.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.