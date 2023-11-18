Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $119.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

