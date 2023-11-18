Wintrust Investments LLC Invests $253,000 in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $463.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $500.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

