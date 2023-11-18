Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 155.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,405 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FE opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

