Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $463.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $500.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.