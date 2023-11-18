ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ESE opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

