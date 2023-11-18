Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $17.27 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 419,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in EQT by 146.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

