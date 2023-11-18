Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.38 Million Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 168,972 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 68,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $61.33 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.