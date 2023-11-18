Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Position Reduced by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 166,493 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $16,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 65.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.