International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,624 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 98,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,968,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,930,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,237,000 after purchasing an additional 870,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.78, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFF

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.