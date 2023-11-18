Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 184,354 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 409.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184,354 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 68.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Trading Up 8.4 %

EXAS stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

