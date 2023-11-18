Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 872,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 257.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

