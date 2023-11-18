Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 11,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,782,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,716 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

