iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.