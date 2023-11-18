Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 317,911 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 789,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,911 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of DXC Technology worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $22.74 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.