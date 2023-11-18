Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,898 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 35.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,169,000 after acquiring an additional 427,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $134.96 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,113 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

