Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,561 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $22,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $4,182,626.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $369,122.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,983,441. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

