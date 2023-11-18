Boston Partners Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 148,126 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $145,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Medtronic by 307.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 109.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Medtronic by 20.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $74.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Get Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.