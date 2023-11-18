Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 82 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,684,000 after purchasing an additional 646,679 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,945,000 after purchasing an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $177.50 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.73.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $189.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

