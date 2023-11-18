Wintrust Investments LLC Buys New Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $375,673,000 after buying an additional 703,758 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

