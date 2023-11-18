Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 448 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

