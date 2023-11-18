Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $123.80 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.