Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $452,000 in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,787 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,948,309 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,137,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 82,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.