Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $459,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

