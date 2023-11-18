Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

