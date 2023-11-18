Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 1,271 Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.26% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 53,149 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

