Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department owned 0.29% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of JPIE opened at $44.59 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
