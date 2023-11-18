Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 524 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
United Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of UAL stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.
Read Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines
Insider Transactions at United Airlines
In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About United Airlines
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Airlines
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.