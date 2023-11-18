Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Purchases 524 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

