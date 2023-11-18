Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $4,432,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $183.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

