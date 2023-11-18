Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 48,699 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after purchasing an additional 506,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,764,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,486,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,726,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,326,000 after buying an additional 230,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 258.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $28.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

