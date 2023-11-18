Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $445,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.39 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

