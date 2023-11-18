Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,792,000 after acquiring an additional 27,793,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $756,836,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,361,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

