HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $246.38 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

