Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 800 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

