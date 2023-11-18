Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases Shares of 785 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,367,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,796,000 after acquiring an additional 201,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,320,000 after buying an additional 163,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 41.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock worth $1,711,872. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.97. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

