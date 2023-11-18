Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of KXI opened at $57.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $64.74.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

