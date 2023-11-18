Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 150 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,049.05 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,061.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,216.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

