Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,012 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Conagra Brands worth $58,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

CAG opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

