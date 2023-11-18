Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,951,000 after acquiring an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,688,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.