Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,469 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,534 shares of company stock worth $66,204,363 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

NASDAQ META opened at $335.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $338.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.55 and its 200 day moving average is $292.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

