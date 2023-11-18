Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 3,305 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 75.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,247 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,616 shares of company stock worth $14,252,789 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.09 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $54.51.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

